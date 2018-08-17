Miralem Pjanic to Reportedly Sign New Juventus Contract Amid Exit Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly poised to agree a contract extension with star midfielder Miralem Pjanic amid speculation about his future this summer.

Having signed for the Italian champions in 2016, Pjanic has continued to develop as a player and is one of the key figures in the Bianconeri side. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, he's set to commit his long-term future to the club despite rumours a move may be on the cards.

"Even though there was interest from Barcelona, Manchester City, and Chelsea for Pjanic, he will continue to call Turin home," Di Marzio noted. "Next week a signature on the extension is expected, and with the deal, Pjanic will remain at Juventus for the future."

It was reported earlier this week by journalist Alfredo Pedulla (h/t Football Italia) that the Bosnia and Herzegovina international's father was in Turin, which was an indication a renewal was close.

Pjanic's contract at Juventus runs until 2021, and according to Premium Sport (h/t Football Italia), the new deal will see the player's annual salary jump from €4.5 million (£4 million) to €7 million (£6.2 million).

While Juventus have completed a lot of big business in the transfer window this summer, including the high-profile acquisitions of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci, keeping men like Pjanic around is important.

The 28-year-old can be a game changer in his own right:

Pjanic's pedigree from dead-ball situations is outstanding, but it's only one of the many attributes he adds to a team.

The former Roma man has been tasked with tying together the Bianconeri's play from his central berth. Pjanic can drop deep and distribute, venture forward with the ball and has the ingenuity in possession to create chances for team-mates.

For players like Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and now Ronald, having someone with this type of magic in their boots providing the supply line will be so beneficial.

As Italian football expert Adam Digby noted, Juventus are stacked for quality in the midfield and attacking positions:

Broadcaster Mina Rzouki picked up on some areas the midfielder can potentially improve in the upcoming campaign:

Juventus getting someone in to replace Pjanic would be difficult, especially with the Serie A transfer window set to close on Friday. While there are a number of different options available to manager Massimiliano Allegri in the middle of the park, none quite measure up to Pjanic in terms of attacking influence.

If he does sign a new deal, Juventus will want to see Pjanic press on again and potentially become one of the best central midfielders in the world in the peak years of his career. If he can, the Italian champions have it in them to dominate on all fronts this term.