Gus Poyet Reportedly Suspended by Bordeaux After Calling Owners a 'Disgrace'

Bordeaux have reportedly suspended manager Gus Poyet after he launched a scathing attack on the club's owners, branding them a "disgrace".

According to the Guardian, Poyet has been sent away from the club following his tirade, with the manager lashing out after striker Gaetan Laborde was sold to Montpellier without his authorisation.

"What the club have done with Gaetan Laborde is a disgrace," said the Uruguayan. "I think we have to stop here. I told the club not to let him leave until we had bought someone else. They have not recruited and they let Laborde go. I arrived at 11.35 a.m. Laborde was not here. He was in Montpellier. Nobody told me anything."

French football journalist Jeremy Smith relayed reports from L'Equipe that suggested the players are not happy with the treatment of Poyet and have refused to train as a result:

According to the Guardian, the players did eventually return to training after a conversation with sporting director Stephane Martin. Eric Bedouet is expected to take over Bordeaux for their clash with Toulouse on Sunday on an interim basis, although Poyet is deemed "unlikely" to return at this point.

Goal's Harry Sherlock reported on Friday that the Ligue 1 side have taken the decision to sack Poyet outright.

As football writer Tom Williams noted, the former Real Betis and Sunderland boss was clearly infuriated at the club's decision to sell Laborde:

The 50-year-old appears poised to leave Bordeaux just seven months on from his appointment. He left Shanghai Shenua in January to take over the struggling Ligue 1 outfit.

Poyet did a fine job at the Nouveau Stade in the 2017-18 campaign. Before his arrival, Bordeaux were embroiled in a relegation battle, but they ended the season strongly and eventually finished in an impressive sixth place, winning six of their final seven games of the season.

As a result, Bordeaux will play in the UEFA Europa League this term. Poyet tore into the club's hierarchy after the team progressed into the final playoff round of the competition, beating Mariupol 2-1 on Thursday and 5-1 on aggregate.

Having seen last season's top scorer and star man Malcom transfer to Barcelona, losing Laborde leaves Bordeaux a little short of firepower for the upcoming campaign. Given the chaos ongoing at the club, they appear set for another difficult beginning to their top-flight season.