Report: Real Madrid to Complain to FIFA over Inter Milan's Luka Modric Approach

Real Madrid have reportedly decided to make a complaint to FIFA after Inter Milan contacted Luka Modric about a possible transfer without the La Liga club's permission.

According to Marca, Inter have prompted the "wrath" of Real and president Florentino Perez with their pursuit of Modric as it is only legal to contact a player without their club's permission if they are in the final six months of their contract, which is not the case for the Croatian.

Modric, 32, has a contract at the Santiago Bernabeu to 2020. In that contract is a €750 million (£671 million) buyout clause that Perez recently said must be met by any club that wanted to buy the former Tottenham Hotspur man, per Marca.

It is unlikely any club in the world would be able to meet such a fee, and certainly not Inter, so it has always seemed unlikely Modric would depart the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said last week he expected Modric to remain at Real but added the midfielder showed an interest in a switch to the San Siro, per ESPN FC.

As such, the prospect of Modric joining Inter could eventually become a reality, potentially next summer when he will have only a year remaining on his Real deal.

It is no surprise that Real have been irked by Inter's pursuit of one of their key players.

Los Blancos have already lost Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. After the Portuguese, Modric has arguably been Real's most vital player in the last few seasons, and his stock has rarely been higher after winning the Golden Ball at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He will be 33 next month, and Real are doubtless making plans for who will succeed him in the centre of midfield.

For now, though, Modric looks set to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu as they look forward to their opening La Liga fixture against Getafe on Sunday.