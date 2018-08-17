Mauricio Pochettino Hints at Tottenham Departures Before Transfer Deadline

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed he is open to letting players leave the club this month if they are not happy and said he would facilitate any moves for those that are unsettled.

Spurs made no signings before the Premier League's transfer deadline passed last week, but Pochettino has made it clear there could yet be players leaving the club before the European transfer window closes at the end of the month, per Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports:

"Maybe, yes, we are going to see if some players believe that they can achieve their goals in another club. Maybe they are going to move. Different individual things can happen in the next few weeks. If some player is not happy because he needs to play or believes he can play more at another team, or needs to change the environment, or needs a new challenge or motivation, I told them that I am open to find the solution.

"I want people who feel happy to be involved here every day, happy to be in the place that the manager, who is the boss, puts you, and I think that is the only way to success. If we are 25 players, 40 or 50 staff, fans, board altogether, working for the same objective, which is to win games. That is why I am so open to fix problems. I don't want anyone upset or unhappy, or with negative feelings here.

"It is so clear the rules. It is so clear my message. I promise I am going to fix it if someone is not happy to be here for the next five months until the transfer window opens again. All people here need to feel they can be part of the team, and help the team any time the manager commands."

Spurs made a winning start to the new Premier League campaign on Saturday as they beat Newcastle United 2-1 at St James' Park.

Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen were the goalscorers, and the latter's long-term centre-back partner is one of the players who could be on the way out before the end of the month.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Per Thomas, Toby Alderweireld's future at Spurs remains uncertain, while Danny Rose, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Vincent Janssen could also depart.

Despite only arriving at the club in January, Lucas Moura has also been linked with Real Betis, per El Desmarque (h/t The Sun's Gary Stonehouse).

Alderweireld was heavily linked with Manchester United before the Premier League deadline passed, and now Bayern Munich are keen to snap him up, per Adrian Kajumba in the Mirror.

Previously a guaranteed starter at Spurs, the 29-year-old fell out of favour with Pochettino last term, and he was barely given a chance in the English top flight in the second half of the campaign despite recovering from injury.

Warren Little/Getty Images

The Belgian lost his first-team spot to Davinson Sanchez while, similarly, Rose was eclipsed as the starting left-back by Ben Davies.

Janssen, meanwhile, has never made his mark at Spurs since being brought in as Harry Kane's back-up in 2016, and he spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce.

There will be concern among Spurs fans, though, that should the likes of Alderweireld, Moura and Rose depart, the squad could be lacking in depth as they look to compete on multiple fronts in 2018-19.

While Alderweireld and Rose may not be starters they are both fantastic players and would be fine cover for the likes of Davies and Vertonghen.

Should they leave the club, with Pochettino having made no additions over the summer, Spurs could be left with a thin squad until at least January.