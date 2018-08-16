Eagles Fan Trolls by Flying Banner Above Patriots Stadium with Super Bowl Score

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles fans don't plan on letting New England Patriots fans forget the result of Super Bowl 52 anytime soon.

Before the teams faced off in a preseason matchup Thursday night, a plane flew above Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with the 41-33 score from last season's Super Bowl displayed from a banner:

You can forgive the city of Philadelphia if it's savoring its first Super Bowl victory well into the preseason. After all, the Eagles won in the most unexpected of scenarios—with backup quarterback Nick Foles taking the Super Bowl MVP. And who could forget the dropped pass and fumble from the unflappable Tom Brady?

Plus, there was the iconic Philly Special trick play, in which Foles did not drop a pass from tight end Trey Burton—instead catching it for a touchdown. Yes, the city of Philadelphia and Eagles fans are still enjoying that victory.

And letting Patriots fans know about it.