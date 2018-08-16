Eagles Fan Trolls by Flying Banner Above Patriots Stadium with Super Bowl Score

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, MN - FEBRUARY 05: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a photo with Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles after handing him the Pete Rozelle Trophy as Super Bowl LII MVP during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 5, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII 41-33 on February 4th. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles fans don't plan on letting New England Patriots fans forget the result of Super Bowl 52 anytime soon. 

Before the teams faced off in a preseason matchup Thursday night, a plane flew above Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with the 41-33 score from last season's Super Bowl displayed from a banner: 

You can forgive the city of Philadelphia if it's savoring its first Super Bowl victory well into the preseason. After all, the Eagles won in the most unexpected of scenarios—with backup quarterback Nick Foles taking the Super Bowl MVP. And who could forget the dropped pass and fumble from the unflappable Tom Brady?

Plus, there was the iconic Philly Special trick play, in which Foles did not drop a pass from tight end Trey Burton—instead catching it for a touchdown. Yes, the city of Philadelphia and Eagles fans are still enjoying that victory. 

And letting Patriots fans know about it.    

Related

    Foles Suffers Shoulder Injury vs Pats

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Foles Suffers Shoulder Injury vs Pats

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rodgers, Packers 'Creeping' Toward New Contract

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Rodgers, Packers 'Creeping' Toward New Contract

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mack Holdout Has No End in Sight

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Mack Holdout Has No End in Sight

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles to Give Christian Hackenberg Snaps vs. Patriots

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles to Give Christian Hackenberg Snaps vs. Patriots

    glenn erby
    via Eagles Wire