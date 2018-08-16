Bruce Bowen Confirms Clippers Fired Him for Kawhi Leonard Criticism

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2018

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 27: Fox Sports Analyst, Bruce Bowen talks on court during the LA Clippers game against the Denver Nuggets on February 27, 2018 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Bruce Bowen confirmed he was fired by the Los Angeles Clippers for comments he made that were critical of Kawhi Leonard. 

"Oh yeah, it was, well, basically, 'We don't view your views that way, and because of your comments of Kawhi Leonard, we are choosing to go a separate way,'" Bowen told the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday (h/t Uproxx's Bill DiFilippo). 

Bowen added "an individual within their organization who signed off on me being on board" was the one who informed him of his dismissal. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

