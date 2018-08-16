Bruce Bowen Confirms Clippers Fired Him for Kawhi Leonard Criticism

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Bruce Bowen confirmed he was fired by the Los Angeles Clippers for comments he made that were critical of Kawhi Leonard.

"Oh yeah, it was, well, basically, 'We don't view your views that way, and because of your comments of Kawhi Leonard, we are choosing to go a separate way,'" Bowen told the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday (h/t Uproxx's Bill DiFilippo).

Bowen added "an individual within their organization who signed off on me being on board" was the one who informed him of his dismissal.

