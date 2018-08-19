Buying or Selling NBA Offseason's Hottest Takes

2 of 5

Ben Margot/Associated Press

This is two fiery takes wrapped in one: DeMarcus Cousins won't move the needle for the Golden State Warriors or be missed by the New Orleans Pelicans.

The rationale is easier to follow for the first take. The Warriors have claimed three of the last four titles and possibly assembled the best five-man collection in basketball history. They don't need Cousins, but that has less to do with him than the fact that they don't need anything.

"Cousins can't make the Warriors much better because it is mathematically impossible for a team this good to get much better," Lowe wrote.

As for the Pelicans, they're a one-star squad, barring a miraculous jump from Jrue Holiday, Julius Randle or Nikola Mirotic. But considering that centerpiece is the all-powerful Anthony Davis, has New Orleans found a way to survive Cousins' departure?

It's impossible to answer with certainty, since we don't know how post-Achilles-tear Cousins will play or how the new Pelicans will fit. That said, we'd lean closer to yes than no.

Shedding Cousins likely means more minutes at center for Davis, where he's basically unguardable. After Boogie went down Jan. 26, the Brow averaged 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 33 games. He benefited both from the spacing provided by Mirotic and a faster pace (from 101.48 possessions per 48 minutes to 104.50).

New Orleans will miss having a second top-shelf shot creator, but potential gains in tempo, perimeter shooting and ball movement should allow it to at least tread water, if not take a small step forward. As Jonathan Feigen wrote for the Houston Chronicle, having a healthy frontcourt should be an obvious, yet overlooked, boost for this bunch:

"Though much was made of Cousins' departure, missing half the season while coming back from his Achilles injury and then needing time to get up to speed could have hurt the Pelicans' chances to keep pace in the loaded Western Conference. ... In some ways, despite the departure of stars, the Pelicans could be better than they were a year ago if only because they will have Mirotic and Randle for a full season, something they did not get from Cousins and would not have this season."

Verdict: Buying