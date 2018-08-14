NBA's Most Overhyped Players Ahead of 2018-19 Season

0 of 5

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The NBA hype machine isn't quite a perpetual motion device, but it's close.

Input a breakout playoff performance or port a player from a decent situation to a better one, and the ball's rolling. Free agency and summer league are natural hype-creators.

From there, expectations and excitement build upon themselves.

It's especially easy for the momentum to get out of control when we don't have any opportunities to watch the player in question struggle. This is particularly problematic in mid-August, the time of year right between the end of the Finals and the start of training camp.

It doesn't take much to create and build exaggerated expectations, because we all want to believe something special is going to happen. It's more fun to follow the league when you've convinced yourself magic is just around the corner, or that a young player ticketed for stardom is going to arrive immediately.

No knock on the guys included in our list. Most are awesome. It's just that expectations seem to have outstripped reality.

It's time to pump the breaks on the ballyhoo.