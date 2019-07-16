Cardinals' Matt Carpenter Put on IL with Foot Injury; INF Edmundo Sosa Recalled

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman, Matt Carpenter, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right foot contusion, per the team.

Infielder Edmundo Sosa has been recalled from Triple-A to take his roster spot.

Carpenter, 33, has continued to thrive for the Cardinals, hitting .257 with 36 homers (a career high) and 81 RBI in 2018. He was one of the bright spots for the Cardinals last year, though he hasn't been as good in 2019, hitting .215 with 10 homers and 29 RBI in 81 games.



Coming into the 2019 campaign, Carpenter hit 20 or more home runs in four straight seasons, solidifying himself as a solid option in the field at the corners and in the middle of the lineup for the Cardinals. The team's manager, Mike Shildt, spoke about the impact Carpenter has had on the team last August after he hit his 32nd homer of the year, per Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com:

"Clearly, he's a special player, a special guy. I'm just happy for him. He's put a lot of time and energy into his career and he's always looking to grow from the previous version of Matt Carpenter. So if people ask, 'Is this is a surprise for you?' Not really, for me personally, because he's always looking to evolve. That's a special trait. I'm just happy to see him get the fruits of his labor."

The Cardinals have also gotten the fruits of that labor, though they'll be without them while he's sidelined. In his stead, Tommy Edman will slide into the starting position at third base.