Report: Tom Brady Expected to Play 'Good Portion' of 1st Half vs. Eagles

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly expected to see extended playing time in Thursday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Brady is in line to play "a good portion, if not all, of the first half."

Brady sat out the Pats' preseason opener against the Washington Redskins last week with what Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported to be "a sore back."

During a recent appearance on WEEI's Kirk & Callahan (h/t Henry McKenna of USA Today), Brady gave a positive update on his health: "I'm doing well. I am doing really well. You just always have little things that you're working through. That is part of football season, but I feel really good."

The 41-year-old Brady is coming off another MVP-winning season. He threw for 4,577 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions and guided his team to Super Bowl LII, where he threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-33 loss.

With Brady out of the preseason opener, veteran backup Brian Hoyer received the bulk of the snaps before rookie seventh-round pick Danny Etling came in.

Look for Hoyer and Etling to split the second half against Philadelphia on Thursday if Brady plays the bulk of the first half.