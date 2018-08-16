Real Madrid Squad 'Looks Good' Despite Super Cup Defeat, Says Marcelo

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo said he is happy with the squad Los Blancos have heading into the new La Liga season despite their 4-2 extra-time defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

The Brazilian said in the wake of the loss in Estonia that it is a mental shift Real need to make rather than a change in personnel, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"You have to focus on what we did well today. I feel that we put in a good shift. We had the ball, played as a team, and we fought as best we could. We need to change our mindset because we have a whole season ahead of us. I don't make the signings. The squad looks good to me. We are united as a group. We played a good game until extra time.

"The winners are those who make fewer mistakes. Tonight, we failed, and we don't want to make those errors again because it cost us a final. They made fewer mistakes and deserved to win it. These are mistakes resulting from fatigue, from not much training. Many players have been late back due to the World Cup, but that is no excuse."

Marcelo was part of Julen Lopetegui's starting XI at the A. Le Coq Arena as the new manager selected just about his strongest side in his first competitive match in charge.

Playing a 4-2-3-1 formation, arguably only the addition of Luka Modric, who replaced Marco Asensio just before the hour, would have made for a stronger first team.

Real went behind inside a minute when Diego Costa netted having outmuscled Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Karim Benzema equalised in the 27th minute after a brilliant cross from Gareth Bale, and Ramos then put Real ahead just after the hour.

After Costa's second forced extra time, though, Los Blancos were then undone by strikes from Saul and Koke.

A number of Real's players looked some way from their best, especially in defence.

There was also a lack of cutting edge going forward, which is hardly a surprise given the recent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

As noted by Marcelo, most of Real's starters were involved at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the summer and so have not enjoyed a full pre-season.

That could explain their lack of sharpness against Atleti, but it is an issue that will need to be resolved rapidly given Real kick of their La Liga campaign against Getafe on Sunday.