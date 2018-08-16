Inter Milan Reportedly Will Not Chase Rafinha Even If Luka Modric Pursuit Fails

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 16, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 15: Rafinha Alcantara of FC Barcelona runs with the ball during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Boca Juniors at Camp Nou on August 15, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images

Inter Milan reportedly have no interest in signing Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara as an alternative to Real Madrid's Luka Modric, who is said to be the Nerazzurri's sole focus for a late midfield signing

Luciano Spalletti's side are in a race against the clock to seal Modric's signature before the Serie A transfer window closes on Friday, and Calciomercato.com reported they won't seek Rafinha if their bid for the midfielder fails.

It's reported Inter are also put off by the €40 million (£35.8 million) price tag attached to Rafinha, who spent a successful 2017-18 season on loan at the San Siro but doesn't look likely to return this season.

         

