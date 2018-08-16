Inter Milan Reportedly Will Not Chase Rafinha Even If Luka Modric Pursuit Fails

David Ramos/Getty Images

Inter Milan reportedly have no interest in signing Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara as an alternative to Real Madrid's Luka Modric, who is said to be the Nerazzurri's sole focus for a late midfield signing.

Luciano Spalletti's side are in a race against the clock to seal Modric's signature before the Serie A transfer window closes on Friday, and Calciomercato.com reported they won't seek Rafinha if their bid for the midfielder fails.

It's reported Inter are also put off by the €40 million (£35.8 million) price tag attached to Rafinha, who spent a successful 2017-18 season on loan at the San Siro but doesn't look likely to return this season.

