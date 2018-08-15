Broncos DE Adam Gotsis Has Felony Rape Charges Dropped

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Felony rape charges against Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis have been dropped, the Fulton County (GA) District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

"After a careful and thoughtful investigation, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has decided not to proceed with the case against Mr. Adam Gotsis," District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement, per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala. "My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case."

Gotsis, 25, was arrested in March for allegedly raping a woman in 2013 while he was a member of the Georgia Tech football team. At the time, he was formally charged with strong-arm rape, also known as rape by physical force.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Gotsis was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2016 draft.

Since then, he was registered two sacks, 55 total tackles and two fumble recoveries. Last season, Gotsis recorded 13 starts and played 56.2 percent of Denver's total defensive snaps.