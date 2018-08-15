2018-19 NBA MVP Odds: Lines for LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Lonzo Ball Revealed

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 8: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James opened as the betting favorite for 2018-19 NBA MVP. 

Bleacher Report's Sean Highkin shared the MVP odds from Bovada, with James (10-3) leading the pack. Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant is a little further down at 9-1, while Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball is the last player listed at 450-1:

A sense of voter fatigue has seemed to creep in with James, who has already won four MVPs, especially this past season. He appeared in all 82 games while averaging 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He was also the single biggest reason the Cleveland Cavaliers were title contenders.

However, James finished second in the MVP voting behind James Harden. Harden collected 86 of the 101 first-place votes.

Now that he's in the more difficult Western Conference with what is a generally uninspiring Lakers roster, James should receive serious MVP consideration once again if he can help guide Los Angeles to a top-four finish.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo might be the most interesting name near the top of the list. With 9-2 odds, he's the third favorite behind James and New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

Antetokounmpo averaged 26.9 points and 10.0 assists last season but wasn't a serious MVP contender after the Bucks finished seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee hired Mike Budenholzer in the offseason, which represents a significant upgrade over Jason Kidd and interim coach Joe Prunty. Should the Bucks challenge for the East crown, this could be the year Antetokounmpo makes the jump to being an All-NBA first-team player and MVP.

Related

    D-Wade Calls Heat Return Rumors 'Fake News'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Wade Calls Heat Return Rumors 'Fake News'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Melo on Potentially Coming Off Bench: 'Let It Play Out'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo on Potentially Coming Off Bench: 'Let It Play Out'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Morey: LeBron Is the Best Ever by 'A Bit of a Big Margin'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Morey: LeBron Is the Best Ever by 'A Bit of a Big Margin'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons ⏰

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons ⏰

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report