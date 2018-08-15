2018-19 NBA MVP Odds: Lines for LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Lonzo Ball Revealed

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James opened as the betting favorite for 2018-19 NBA MVP.

Bleacher Report's Sean Highkin shared the MVP odds from Bovada, with James (10-3) leading the pack. Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant is a little further down at 9-1, while Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball is the last player listed at 450-1:

A sense of voter fatigue has seemed to creep in with James, who has already won four MVPs, especially this past season. He appeared in all 82 games while averaging 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He was also the single biggest reason the Cleveland Cavaliers were title contenders.

However, James finished second in the MVP voting behind James Harden. Harden collected 86 of the 101 first-place votes.

Now that he's in the more difficult Western Conference with what is a generally uninspiring Lakers roster, James should receive serious MVP consideration once again if he can help guide Los Angeles to a top-four finish.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo might be the most interesting name near the top of the list. With 9-2 odds, he's the third favorite behind James and New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

Antetokounmpo averaged 26.9 points and 10.0 assists last season but wasn't a serious MVP contender after the Bucks finished seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee hired Mike Budenholzer in the offseason, which represents a significant upgrade over Jason Kidd and interim coach Joe Prunty. Should the Bucks challenge for the East crown, this could be the year Antetokounmpo makes the jump to being an All-NBA first-team player and MVP.