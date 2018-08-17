Biggest College Football X-Factors Who Can Make or Break Their Team

0 of 8

The Washington Huskies made it to the College Football Playoff two years ago, and they could get back there this season if Aaron Fuller emerges as an X-factor in the receiving game.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia have been well-established as the preseason favorites to reach the CFP. Those teams don't need X-factors to become the best in the country. They just need to avoid injury and live up to that potential better than Florida State and USC did last year.

However, there are more than a dozen teams just on the other side of that cut line who could vie for a national championship if just one breakout candidate lives up to his potential.

It's from that collection of teams that we've selected CFB's biggest X-factors and listed them in alphabetical order by last name.

Please note this is not intended to capture every team with a decent shot at reaching college football's final four. Of particular note, Auburn, Miami and Oklahoma do not appear on the list, even though all three could open the season in the AP Top 10. The teams making the cut simply have roster situations with clearer opportunities for X-factors to thrive.