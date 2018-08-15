Jabrill Peppers Says DJ Durkin's Tactics 'Felt Extreme at Times' at Michigan

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Current Cleveland Browns and former University of Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers was critical Tuesday of University of Maryland head football coach DJ Durkin's coaching tactics while he was the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

Peppers spoke about Durkin on the Rich Eisen Show:

During the interview (h/t Michael Singer of USA Today), Peppers opened up about Durkin's actions when they were both with the Wolverines:

"Coach Durkin, he was a different guy, you know what I mean. His tactics were different. It felt extreme at times. I'm just as shocked reading all the stuff that's going on now. I thought he was only like that because it was his first time coaching us. He was the defensive coordinator so he was just trying to get us to buy-in to how he wants his defense to play. I thought once he became a head coach that he would calm down a little bit, become more of a people person, a player's coach."

Durkin is currently on administrative leave at Maryland following an ESPN report that called the culture within the program under Durkin "toxic."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

