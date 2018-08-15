American Teenager Will Vint Forced to Leave Manchester United Due to Visa Issues

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

American midfielder Will Vint has had to leave Manchester United's youth academy and return to the United States because of visa issues.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN.co.uk, the 16-year-old, who was confirmed as one of United's first-year scholars earlier this summer, will now have trials with Atlanta United, Sporting Kansas City and Philadelphia Union after failing to obtain the necessary visa to stay in Manchester.

Peter Vint, Will's father and a former academy director at Everton, confirmed in a discussion on Twitter that numerous avenues had been explored to attempt to keep his son at United:

The Red Devils will continue to monitor the young midfielder in the U.S. in the hope they may be able to take him back to Old Trafford when the visa problems can be resolved, added Dawson.

Vint was included alongside 10 other scholars earmarked for the 2018-19 under-18s squad in July, per Adam Marshall on United's official website.

He subsequently travelled to Austria for a pre-season training camp with the under-18 and under-23 squads.



Vint was previously at Real Colorado as part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy and also had trials with Premier League clubs Fulham and Everton.