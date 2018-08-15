Barcelona vs. Boca Juniors: Joan Gamper Trophy Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

Barcelona face their final game before the 2018-19 La Liga campaign gets under way as they meet Boca Juniors in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The traditional curtain-raiser for the Blaugrana's season, Boca Juniors will be competing for the sixth time in the competition.

Despite the friendly nature of the clash, the Argentinian champions will surely be eager to finally break their duck having never won the trophy in their previous attempts.

Date: Wednesday, August 15

Time: 5:15 p.m. BST, 12:15 p.m. ET

TV Info: Not available

Live Stream: Eleven Sports 1 (UK only), Barca TV

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Barcelona 2-7, Draw 17-4, Boca 10-1

Barca have a remarkable record in the Joan Gamper Trophy. They have won it in each of the last five years and prevailed in 40 of the 52 editions since its inception in 1966.

That is hardly surprising given the match is played at the Camp Nou. But it is also an indication of the fact that, despite it being a glorified friendly, Barca do like to win it as they prepare for the new competitive season.

The last team to beat Barca in the Joan Gamper Trophy was Sampdoria in 2012, since then the Blaugrana have prevailed against Santos, Leon, Roma, Samp and Chapecoense by an aggregate score of 25-2.

On that basis, Boca could be in for a defeat on Wednesday.

The fixture also acts as the official presentation for the 2018-19 squad, and there are likely to be some new Barca players in action against Boca.

The midfield has been the main area of change over the summer, with Arturo Vidal and Arthur coming in after the departures of Paulinho and Andres Iniesta.

Brazilian winger Malcom was also brought in from Bordeaux, and even if the new signings do not start, they are all likely to get on the pitch at some point—manager Ernesto Valverde made 11 changes during last year's edition.

Barcelona's opening La Liga fixture of the season is at home to Alaves on Saturday.

It is a fixture the defending champions will be expected to win easily, but Valverde will be eager that his side go into that clash in good shape.

Wednesday's meeting with Boca Juniors offers Barca a final chance to test themselves against decent opposition in pre-season, and it would be a major surprise were they not to come away with a victory.