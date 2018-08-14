Report: Christian Wood Agrees to Contract with Bucks After Strong Summer League

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly added some depth to their frontcourt Tuesday.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, forward Christian Wood agreed to a contract with the team after a strong Las Vegas Summer League performance. The UNLV product earned all-first team honors in Sin City and clearly attracted the attention of the Bucks front office.

Wood has appeared in 30 regular-season NBA games in his career, with 17 coming in 2015-16 for the Philadelphia 76ers and 13 coming in 2016-17 for the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

While he didn't play in the NBA last season, he was impressive in the G League with the Delaware 87ers and averaged 23.3 points and 10.4 boards a game.

He showed in summer league he can hit from three-point range, drive the lane off the bounce and score on the blocks.

He also turned some heads with his ability to soar through the air on the way to the rim:

Wood averaged 20.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks a night for the Bucks in Las Vegas, proving he is capable of impacting games in a number of ways. He is 6'11", 220 pounds and can protect the rim and battle for rebounds while also providing a secondary scoring option when playing at his best.

Milwaukee was willing to take a chance on Wood after his consistent summer-league showings.