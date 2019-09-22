Giants' Saquon Barkley out with Ankle Injury; RB in Walking Boot, on Crutches

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will not return, per the team.

Barkley was later spotted on the Giants' sideline in a walking boot and on crutches, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Barkley had eight carries for 10 yards and four catches for 27 yards before exiting.

The 22-year-old New York City native was selected by the Giants with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft following a standout career at Penn State. As expected, he made a monster impact as a rookie, leading the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage and scoring 15 touchdowns.

Barkley remained mostly durable throughout his time with the Nittany Lions. He appeared in 38 of a possible 40 games during his three years in college. He missed time during training camp last year with a hamstring injury, but he played all 16 games during the regular season.

If the latest ailment forces him back to the sideline, Wayne Gallman should receive a majority of the touches in the New York backfield. It could also lead to some additional opportunities for fullback Elijhaa Penny in short-yardage situations.

Ultimately, the Giants invested heavily in Barkley to become a focal point of their offense, so losing him for an extended period of time would be a significant setback. Gallman is a solid reserve, but the former fourth-round pick out of Clemson doesn't boast the second-year superstar's game-breaking ability.