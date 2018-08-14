Daniel Bryan, Raw Women's Title and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 14

Don Feria/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE 2K19: Daniel Bryan's Career Revealed for Showcase Mode

The highly popular 2K Showcase mode is returning to the WWE 2K franchise. WWE announced Tuesday that Daniel Bryan will be the focus for the 2K Showcase in WWE 2K19. The mode will include 12 matches that span Bryan's WWE career.

Alexa Bliss: Match vs. Ronda Rousey Should Main Event WWE SummerSlam 2018

Alexa Bliss will put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey in one of SummerSlam's most anticipated matches. Bliss told the Mirror's Tony Quant she was hopeful the bout would be the main event of the pay-per-view.

Report: Vince McMahon Happy with Renee Young's Guest Commentary Stint

On Monday night, Renee Young filled in for Jonathan Coachman on the Raw broadcast. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and other officials were "pleased" with Young's performance and that she may return to the role down the line.

WWE's Match of the Day on YouTube: John Cena vs. Batista

John Cena and Batista were two of WWE's biggest stars of the late 2000s. Prior to SummerSlam 2008, though, the two had yet to cross paths in a major singles match. That changed when Cena and Batista faced off on Aug. 17, 2008.