WWE 2K19: Daniel Bryan's Career Revealed for Showcase Mode

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

WWE fans and gamers alike will have the chance to navigate the ups and downs of Daniel Bryan's storybook career in WWE 2K19.

According to WWE.com, 2K Sports officially announced Tuesday that the upcoming video game will feature a Daniel Bryan 2K Showcase mode.

WWE 2K released the following video in anticipation of the game mode's release:

This marks the first time since WWE 2K16 that 2K Showcase mode will be part of the main video game. In WWE 2K16, gamers got to relive WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's career.

Per WWE.com, the Daniel Bryan 2K Showcase will feature 12 unique matches, nine arenas that played a big role in Bryan's career and 11 different versions of Bryan as playable characters with unique movesets for each.

Additionally, there will be 15 video interview packages and 20 video cutscenes involving the leader of the Yes Movement.

Bryan returned to in-ring action this year at WrestleMania 34 after missing three years due to injury and being forced into retirement in 2016.

WWE 2K19 will hit store shelves Oct. 9, while the deluxe and collector's editions will be available Oct. 5.