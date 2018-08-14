WWE 2K19: Daniel Bryan's Career Revealed for Showcase Mode

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

In this April 6, 2014 photo, Daniel Bryan reacts during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans. Bryan was on top of the wrestling world when he won the WWE championship at WrestleMania in 2014. But he is finished just two years later at 35, a victim of at least 10 concussions that ended his career and showed how real-life injuries interrupt fantasy endings. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE)
Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

WWE fans and gamers alike will have the chance to navigate the ups and downs of Daniel Bryan's storybook career in WWE 2K19.

According to WWE.com, 2K Sports officially announced Tuesday that the upcoming video game will feature a Daniel Bryan 2K Showcase mode.

WWE 2K released the following video in anticipation of the game mode's release:

This marks the first time since WWE 2K16 that 2K Showcase mode will be part of the main video game. In WWE 2K16, gamers got to relive WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's career.

Per WWE.com, the Daniel Bryan 2K Showcase will feature 12 unique matches, nine arenas that played a big role in Bryan's career and 11 different versions of Bryan as playable characters with unique movesets for each.

Additionally, there will be 15 video interview packages and 20 video cutscenes involving the leader of the Yes Movement.

Bryan returned to in-ring action this year at WrestleMania 34 after missing three years due to injury and being forced into retirement in 2016.

WWE 2K19 will hit store shelves Oct. 9, while the deluxe and collector's editions will be available Oct. 5.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report