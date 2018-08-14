Alexa Bliss: Match vs. Ronda Rousey Should Main Event WWE SummerSlam 2018

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

Wrestler Alexa Bliss arrives at the first-ever WWE Emmy For Your Consideration event at the TV Academy Saban Media Center, in North Hollywood (near Los Angeles), on June 6, 2018 (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Alexa Bliss believes her Raw Women's Championship match with Ronda Rousey should close out the SummerSlam pay-per-view on Sunday. 

"You have the five-time WWE Champion going up against a UFC Hall of Famer. Why not let it be the main event?" Bliss said in an interview with the Mirror's Tony Quant.

"I do. I believe that with the women's evolution going the way it is, then why not?" she added. "But if not, then it is still great that I get to have a match with Ronda, who is making her SummerSlam debut."

Bliss vs. Rousey would arguably be a better match close main event SummerSlam than the battle everybody expects to close the curtain on the show: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

Rousey has far exceeded expectations since arriving in WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble, and she's already one of the biggest stars in the company. Seeing her challenge Bliss for the women's title in the main event would be a great change of pace.

Ultimately, SummerSlam is shaping up to be the night Reigns finally conquers Lesnar after falling short on multiple occasions before. Because of that, it's hard to see anything else as the final match of the card.

