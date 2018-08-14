Report: Jasper Cillessen Ready to Force Barcelona Departure

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is reportedly prepared to exit the Spanish champions before the end of the summer transfer window.

Roger Torello of Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Daily Star's Alex Wood) reported the Netherlands international wants to further his career away from the Spanish club after failing to break into the starting XI.

The Dutchman signed for Barca in 2016 after winning three Eredivisie championships in five years with Ajax, but he has been unable to make an impression with the Blaugrana.

Cillessen made just two appearances for his team last season in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has remained Barca's first-choice stopper, and manager Ernesto Valverde kept faith in the Germany international throughout his first campaign in charge.

Valverde recently commented he would like to retain Cillessen.

According to AS, Valverde said:

"My idea is to have two good goalkeepers, the two we have now, Marc and Jasper. It's true that [Cillessen has] not played as much as Marc, but that's what being a goalkeeper can be like. He knows what I think. I don't think he will be hard work if he stays—we are very happy with his professionalism and his attitude. We hope he stays with us and is happy here."

At 29, Cillessen needs regular football, and it appears his future will be on the bench if he stays in Catalonia.

The player has two Copa del Rey titles to his name, but if he wants to start in a competitive side, a move would be prudent.

Ter Stegen will be immensely difficult to dislodge in the next 12 months, and the German has vastly improved since joining Barca from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

Valverde will want to have two capable No.1's in his squad, but Cillessen needs fresh opportunity sooner rather than later.