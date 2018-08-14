Raiders News: Donald Penn Activated off PUP List After Rehab on Foot Injury

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and has been cleared to practice, according to Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News.

Penn missed the final two games of the 2017 season after suffering a Lisfranc foot injury in December, ending a string of 170 consecutive starts.

Schneidman added that the three-time Pro Bowler had moved over to right tackle on Tuesday, with rookie Kolton Miller getting reps at left tackle.

It's been an eventful week for Penn. On Monday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the veteran lineman agreed to take a "small pay cut" to remain in Oakland, where he has spent the past four seasons. Schneidman noted Penn will receive more guaranteed money in the restructured deal.

Penn had previously signed a two-year, $21 million extension last September.

Having a healthy Penn on the field is key for the Raiders. The 35-year-old has proven to be one of the best tackles in the NFL, as he is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl selections. And there's no doubt the organization loves him.

"Donald's my guy," Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said in July, per Scott Bair of NBC Sports. "I love him to death. Since he stepped right in after the loss of [Jared] Veldheer, he's been my guy. That's not going to change."

Now that Penn is healthy enough to come off the PUP list, Oakland is hoping that the 6'4", 315-pound lineman can continue playing at a high level. That would certainly help keep quarterback Derek Carr on his feet as well as give Marshawn Lynch, Doug Martin and Co. room to work with on the ground.