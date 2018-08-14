Dolphins Rumors: Bashaud Breeland, Miami Both Have 'Legit Interest'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland reportedly have mutual interest.

According to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, a source said there is "legit interest on both sides," but nothing is imminent.

Beasley added that the Dolphins are one of "more than a half-dozen" teams in the running to sign Breeland after recently bringing him in for a free-agent visit.

Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reported Monday the Dolphins were "actively and aggressively" targeting a starting cornerback.

Xavien Howard is currently locked in as a starting corner with Bobby McCain in the other spot, but Beasley noted the Dolphins would prefer to have McCain operate in a nickel role.

The Dolphins also have 2017 third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley in the mix.

Breeland represents a unique case in that he's a starting-caliber cornerback who is still on the market because of a failed physical. He previously agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers that was later rescinded because of a foot infection.

The 26-year-old spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Washington Redskins after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Clemson.

Last season, Breeland registered 47 tackles, a career-high 19 passes defended and one interception in 15 games. Over 60 career regular-season games, he has eight interceptions.

If Miami signs Breeland, he will join a secondary that ranked 16th in the NFL last season with 225.2 passing yards allowed per game and 23rd in passing touchdowns allowed with 26.