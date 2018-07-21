NFL Rumors: Bashaud Breeland Visiting Raiders, Chiefs

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Now that he is healthy and ready to get back on the field, veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland will resume his free agency as he looks for a place to play next season.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported on Saturday that Breeland will visit the Oakland Raiders on Sunday and Monday as well as the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Breeland had reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract—$11 million in guaranteed money—with the Carolina Panthers back in March. However, that deal was voided after he failed his physical due to a non-football injury.

Per David Newton of ESPN.com, Breeland "cut the back of his left foot while in the Dominican Republic on March 4th. Said he will need to have skin grafted to repair the injury as he did when first injured in the fourth grade. He didn't believe the injury to be serious, that he could still walk on it. He said it never was an issue through high school, college or while with [Washington]."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that the cut had become infected and that the defensive back would be unable to pass a physical at the time.

Now, it appears as though the injury has healed and he is ready to play football again.

When healthy, Breeland is a solid cornerback. He recorded 50 combined tackles and had 20 passes defended (12th-most in the NFL) in Washington last year, adding an interception and a touchdown as well. Not only that, but he also got more involved on special teams, returning 10 kickoffs for 208 yards.

The former fourth-round pick has missed just four regular-season games in four seasons since entering the league.