Tom Brady Feels 'Privileged' to Be Mentored by 'Best Coach' Ever Bill Belichick

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shot down the notion Tuesday that there are any issues between him and head coach Bill Belichick.

In an interview with WEEI, Brady spoke glowingly of Belichick:

"I think our priorities are the same as they have always been. I think that is why we get along so well. We're here to win and like I said, it has been a very professional environment that he has created. I think I am very lucky to be in that environment. I think he is the best coach that has ever coached in the NFL and I feel very privileged to kind of have been mentored by him for as long as I have."

The 2018 campaign will mark Brady and Belichick's 19th season together in New England.

In a separate interview with WEEI (h/t ESPN.com's Mike Reiss) on Monday, Belichick expressed a similar sentiment: "We still do basically the same things we've done for quite a period of time now. I don't see that changing. I have a good relationship with Tom. I have a lot of respect for Tom. We've won a lot of games together, and I hope we can win some more together. I know he feels the same way."

While Brady and Belichick have enjoyed unprecedented success together, rumors emerged last season that animosity was building up between them.

In January, ESPN.com's Seth Wickersham reported Belichick's decision to limit the access of Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, to the team created some bad blood.

Wickersham added that Brady had grown tired of Belichick's critical ways as well.

Additionally, Wickersham reported that Brady and owner Robert Kraft pressured Belichick into trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick.

Despite the noise, Brady and Belichick led the Pats to the Super Bowl last season where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

New England is once again favored to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl during the upcoming season due in part to a lack of top-end competition.

Brady and Belichick have already won an NFL-record five Super Bowls together, and they will look to add to their impressive resumes in 2018.