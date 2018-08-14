Juventus Reportedly Reject Real Madrid's Miralem Pjanic Bid, Told to Pay €100M

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly had a €60 million (£53.5 million) offer for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic rejected, with the Bianconeri informing their Spanish rivals they'll need to pay at least €100 million (£89.2 million).

Pjanic has been linked with Manchester City and Barcelona as well this summer, but Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia) reported it's Real who have taken the most substantial step with their "draft offer."

Juve reportedly have plans to extend Pjanic's contract at the Allianz Stadium and are ready to boost his salary from €4.5 million (£4 million) to €6.5 million (£5.8 million), which is roughly £115,000 per week (after tax).

