Fantasy Football 2018: 10-Round Mock Draft, Team Names and More

Fantasy Football 2018: 10-Round Mock Draft, Team Names and MoreAugust 17, 2018
Luckily, fantasy football leagues aren't won based solely on the draft, but if fantasy managers don't stockpile the right talent on their initial rosters right out of the gate, it can be a very, very long season.
Draft Day normally lands somewhere between the last two weeks of the preseason and the days leading up the the regular season kickoff, so until then, fantasy football enthusiasts are scrambling to gather any and all information to help them build useful strategies in selecting wining teams.
The long, arduous fantasy season will require owners to make adjustments due to injuries and performances, but no amount of tinkering can overcome a underwhelming draft.
For those looking to secure end-of-the-season bragging rights, mock drafts are a great way to get in some practice before the big day.
Here, we'll offer a 10-round mock draft to help owners avoid getting stuck with overvalued players and zeroing in on potential sleeper picks and players who will net quality production this year.
In each of the 10 rounds, we'll pick one quarterback, one tight end, one placekicker, one team defense/special teams, three wide receivers, two running backs and one reserve player (either a wide receiver, tight end or running back).
For the ninth and 10th round, we'll select kickers and defense/special teams, respectively.
Each round will feature 10 players. In the odd-numbered rounds, we'll pick fifth and in the even-numbered rounds, we'll pick sixth.
Round 1
RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
RB David Johnson, Arizona
WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
RB Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas
WR Julio Jones, Atlanta
RB Saquon Barkely, Giants
RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans
RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City
No. 5 selection: WR DeAndre Hopkins
Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley and David Johnson are easy choices for the first three picks. They are the kind of every-down running backs that will net fantasy football success when it comes to fantasy points.
Antonio Brown is a no-brainer for the fourth pick because he's paced the league's receiving corps in fantasy points for the last four years straight.
With a healthy Deshaun Watson back in the fold under center, DeAndre Hopkins should see a lot of targets this season, keeping him at the top of the class as far as volume, making him a safe bet at the fifth pick.
Round 2
WR Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
RB Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville
RB Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers
WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati
WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
WR Davante Adams, Green Bay
WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans
WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay
RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota
No. 6 selection: WR Davante Adams
Odell Beckham Jr. and A.J. Green won't be on the board when this pick comes up, so Davante Adams is a great talent in this spot, especially considering that he ended the season as a top-12 wideout even though Aaron Rodgers' backup Brett Hundley started seven games.
This year, Adams will be Rodgers No. 1 target and they will build on their chemistry as the season unfolds. This will no doubt lead to his first 1000-yard season and hopefully, third straight year with double-digit touchdowns.
Round 3
TE Rob Gronkowski, Green Bay
RB Devonta Freeman, Atlanta
RB Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco
WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay
TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City
RB Joe Mixon, Cincinnati
RB Doug Baldwin, Seattle
WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis
TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia
WR Stephon Diggs, Minnesota
No. 5 selection: RB Joe Mixon
Joe Mixon got off to a slow start last season until Jeremy Hill was sidelined. The former Sooner went on to average 17.6 touches per game before suffering a concussion in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mixon was on pace to be the 13th ranked back before his injury, signalling that this year, if the Bengals can improve on the offensive side of the ball, he'll be a steal in the third round and rack up those fantasy points.
Round 4
RB LeSean McCoy, Buffalo
WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota
WR Tyreke Hill, Kansas City
RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee
QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
WR Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders
RB Kenyan Drake, Miami
RB Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia
WR Golden Tate, Detroit
WR Josh Gordon, Cleveland
No. 6 selection: WR Amari Cooper
The combination of Derek Carr's bad back and Amari Cooper's ankle injury made last season one to forget for the former Alabama wideout. Cooper logged two straight 1000-yard seasons before last year's dud, so he'll likely bounce back, especially considering the Raiders cut bait with Michael Crabtree.
Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant will be new targets for Carr, but it's Cooper who has chemistry with the Raiders' quarterback, meaning he's got a good shot at taking home WR2 status.
Round 5
WR Demaryius Thomas, Denver
WR Allen Robinson, Chicago
WR Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh
WR Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona
RB Alex Collins, Baltimore
WR Alshon Jeffrey, Philadelphia
RB Royce Freeman, Denver
RB Rashaad Penny, Seattle
QB Tom Brady, New England
RB Derrius Guice, Washington
No. 5 selection: RB Alex Collins
Alex Collins is a bargain here with this pick considering that he's No. 38 on the ADP (average draft position).
Last year, Collins was just shy of rushing for his first 1000-yard season. With Kenneth Dixon out with a soft tissue injury, he'll likely get his chance to be the workhorse back and build on the 973 yards and six touchdowns he ended with last year.
Round 6
WR Jarvis Landry, Cleveland
TE Greg Olsen, Carolina
WR Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams
RB Mark Ingram, New Orleans
RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay
QB Cam Newton, Carolina
RB Sony Michel, New England
WR Pierre Garcon, San Francisco
WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
WR Michael Crabtree, Baltimore
No. 6 selection: QB Cam Newton
The fact that Kelvin Benjamin called his abilities as a quarterback will be all the fuel Cam Newton needs to have a stellar year.
Last season, Newton had a QB rating of 80.7 but made up for it with his feet, rushing for a career-high 754 yards and six touchdowns. He's got some weapons around him now with wideouts like Devin Funchess as a target, so he'll most likely return to form as a top-five QB.
Round 7
RB Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders
TE Jimmy Graham, Green Bay
WR Emmanual Sanders, Denver
WR Sammy Watkins, Kansas City
QB Deshaun Watson, Houston
WR Julian Edelman, New England
RB Dion Lewis, Tennessee
RB Lamar Miller, Houston
WR Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit
WR Will Fuller V, Houston
No. 5 selection: QB Deshaun Watson
Before going down with a right ACL tear in Week 8 last season, Deshaun Watson was lighting up the league, throwing a touchdown on 9.3 percent of his passes.
He won't come anywhere near that this year, which is why he's fallen to the seventh round, but he has all the tools to put up numbers in his sophomore campaign.
Round 8
RB Tarik Cohen, Chicago
RB Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland
RB Chris Thompson, Washington
WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
WR Devin Funchess, Carolina
WR Jamison Crowder, Washington
QB Drew Brees, New Orleans
TE Evan Engram, New York Giants
WR Corey Davis, Tennessee
QB Russell Wilson, Seattle
No. 6 selection: WR Jamison Crowder
With Alex Smith under center, Jamison Crowder will be the perfect target for his skill set.
With Crowder's ability to get separation at target, he'll make for an easy bedfellow for Smith, who abhors throwing into tight coverage. The former Duke standout is primed to register his first ever 1000-yard season.
Round 9
PK Justin Tucker, Baltimore
PK Stephen Gostkowski, New England
PK Will Lutz, New Orleans
PK Matt Bryant, Atlanta
PK Jake Elliott, Philadelphia
PK Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams
PK Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh
PK Jake Butt, Denver
PK Harrison Butker, Kansas City
PK Dan Bailey, Dallas
No. 5 selection: PK Jake Elliott
Consistency wasn't Jake Elliott's best trait last season, but he did close things out with stellar production, making 83 percent of his field goals and 92 percent of points after touchdowns. Last season, he exceeded projected fantasy points 10 weeks out of 16.
Round 10
Def Jacksonville
Def Minnesota
Def Philadelphia
Def Houston
Def Baltimore
Def Los Angeles Rams
Def Denver
Def Los Angeles Chargers
Def New England
Def Carolina
No. 6 selection: Los Angeles Rams
With six new starters on defense, the Los Angeles Rams are primed to be a fantasy force. The addition of Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Ndamukong Suh will help make this defensive group just as impressive as the offensive side of the ball.
Team names
Let's face it, team names are the best part of fantasy football, yet they're the hardest to settle on.
Here, we'll help spark the creative team names with 10 that will certainly turn heads when people here them.
All the Boys and Gurleys
Le'Veon it to Beaver
JuJu's on the Beat
The Day after Kamara
The Brady's Bunch
Requiem for Kareem
Rebel Without a Gronk
One Flew Over the Beckham's Nest
Get Ur Zeke On
Brees Nutz
