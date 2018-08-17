Fantasy Football 2018: 10-Round Mock Draft, Team Names and More

Elsa/Getty Images

Luckily, fantasy football leagues aren't won based solely on the draft, but if fantasy managers don't stockpile the right talent on their initial rosters right out of the gate, it can be a very, very long season.

Draft Day normally lands somewhere between the last two weeks of the preseason and the days leading up the the regular season kickoff, so until then, fantasy football enthusiasts are scrambling to gather any and all information to help them build useful strategies in selecting wining teams.

The long, arduous fantasy season will require owners to make adjustments due to injuries and performances, but no amount of tinkering can overcome a underwhelming draft.

For those looking to secure end-of-the-season bragging rights, mock drafts are a great way to get in some practice before the big day.

Here, we'll offer a 10-round mock draft to help owners avoid getting stuck with overvalued players and zeroing in on potential sleeper picks and players who will net quality production this year.

In each of the 10 rounds, we'll pick one quarterback, one tight end, one placekicker, one team defense/special teams, three wide receivers, two running backs and one reserve player (either a wide receiver, tight end or running back).

For the ninth and 10th round, we'll select kickers and defense/special teams, respectively.

Each round will feature 10 players. In the odd-numbered rounds, we'll pick fifth and in the even-numbered rounds, we'll pick sixth.

Round 1 RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

RB David Johnson, Arizona

WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

RB Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas

WR Julio Jones, Atlanta

RB Saquon Barkely, Giants

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City

No. 5 selection: WR DeAndre Hopkins

Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley and David Johnson are easy choices for the first three picks. They are the kind of every-down running backs that will net fantasy football success when it comes to fantasy points.

Antonio Brown is a no-brainer for the fourth pick because he's paced the league's receiving corps in fantasy points for the last four years straight.

With a healthy Deshaun Watson back in the fold under center, DeAndre Hopkins should see a lot of targets this season, keeping him at the top of the class as far as volume, making him a safe bet at the fifth pick.

Round 2

WR Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

RB Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville

RB Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati

WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota

No. 6 selection: WR Davante Adams

Odell Beckham Jr. and A.J. Green won't be on the board when this pick comes up, so Davante Adams is a great talent in this spot, especially considering that he ended the season as a top-12 wideout even though Aaron Rodgers' backup Brett Hundley started seven games.

This year, Adams will be Rodgers No. 1 target and they will build on their chemistry as the season unfolds. This will no doubt lead to his first 1000-yard season and hopefully, third straight year with double-digit touchdowns.

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Round 3

TE Rob Gronkowski, Green Bay

RB Devonta Freeman, Atlanta

RB Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City

RB Joe Mixon, Cincinnati

RB Doug Baldwin, Seattle

WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis

TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia

WR Stephon Diggs, Minnesota

No. 5 selection: RB Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon got off to a slow start last season until Jeremy Hill was sidelined. The former Sooner went on to average 17.6 touches per game before suffering a concussion in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mixon was on pace to be the 13th ranked back before his injury, signalling that this year, if the Bengals can improve on the offensive side of the ball, he'll be a steal in the third round and rack up those fantasy points.

Round 4

RB LeSean McCoy, Buffalo

WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota

WR Tyreke Hill, Kansas City

RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee

QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

WR Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders

RB Kenyan Drake, Miami

RB Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia

WR Golden Tate, Detroit

WR Josh Gordon, Cleveland

No. 6 selection: WR Amari Cooper

The combination of Derek Carr's bad back and Amari Cooper's ankle injury made last season one to forget for the former Alabama wideout. Cooper logged two straight 1000-yard seasons before last year's dud, so he'll likely bounce back, especially considering the Raiders cut bait with Michael Crabtree.

Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant will be new targets for Carr, but it's Cooper who has chemistry with the Raiders' quarterback, meaning he's got a good shot at taking home WR2 status.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Round 5

WR Demaryius Thomas, Denver

WR Allen Robinson, Chicago

WR Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh

WR Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona

RB Alex Collins, Baltimore

WR Alshon Jeffrey, Philadelphia

RB Royce Freeman, Denver

RB Rashaad Penny, Seattle

QB Tom Brady, New England

RB Derrius Guice, Washington

No. 5 selection: RB Alex Collins

Alex Collins is a bargain here with this pick considering that he's No. 38 on the ADP (average draft position).

Last year, Collins was just shy of rushing for his first 1000-yard season. With Kenneth Dixon out with a soft tissue injury, he'll likely get his chance to be the workhorse back and build on the 973 yards and six touchdowns he ended with last year.

Round 6

WR Jarvis Landry, Cleveland

TE Greg Olsen, Carolina

WR Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams

RB Mark Ingram, New Orleans

RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay

QB Cam Newton, Carolina

RB Sony Michel, New England

WR Pierre Garcon, San Francisco

WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

WR Michael Crabtree, Baltimore

No. 6 selection: QB Cam Newton

The fact that Kelvin Benjamin called his abilities as a quarterback will be all the fuel Cam Newton needs to have a stellar year.

Last season, Newton had a QB rating of 80.7 but made up for it with his feet, rushing for a career-high 754 yards and six touchdowns. He's got some weapons around him now with wideouts like Devin Funchess as a target, so he'll most likely return to form as a top-five QB.

Round 7

RB Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders

TE Jimmy Graham, Green Bay

WR Emmanual Sanders, Denver

WR Sammy Watkins, Kansas City

QB Deshaun Watson, Houston

WR Julian Edelman, New England

RB Dion Lewis, Tennessee

RB Lamar Miller, Houston

WR Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit

WR Will Fuller V, Houston

No. 5 selection: QB Deshaun Watson

Before going down with a right ACL tear in Week 8 last season, Deshaun Watson was lighting up the league, throwing a touchdown on 9.3 percent of his passes.

He won't come anywhere near that this year, which is why he's fallen to the seventh round, but he has all the tools to put up numbers in his sophomore campaign.

Round 8

RB Tarik Cohen, Chicago

RB Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland

RB Chris Thompson, Washington

WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

WR Devin Funchess, Carolina

WR Jamison Crowder, Washington

QB Drew Brees, New Orleans

TE Evan Engram, New York Giants

WR Corey Davis, Tennessee

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle

No. 6 selection: WR Jamison Crowder

With Alex Smith under center, Jamison Crowder will be the perfect target for his skill set.

With Crowder's ability to get separation at target, he'll make for an easy bedfellow for Smith, who abhors throwing into tight coverage. The former Duke standout is primed to register his first ever 1000-yard season.

Round 9

PK Justin Tucker, Baltimore

PK Stephen Gostkowski, New England

PK Will Lutz, New Orleans

PK Matt Bryant, Atlanta

PK Jake Elliott, Philadelphia

PK Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

PK Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh

PK Jake Butt, Denver

PK Harrison Butker, Kansas City

PK Dan Bailey, Dallas

No. 5 selection: PK Jake Elliott

Consistency wasn't Jake Elliott's best trait last season, but he did close things out with stellar production, making 83 percent of his field goals and 92 percent of points after touchdowns. Last season, he exceeded projected fantasy points 10 weeks out of 16.

Round 10

Def Jacksonville

Def Minnesota

Def Philadelphia

Def Houston

Def Baltimore

Def Los Angeles Rams

Def Denver

Def Los Angeles Chargers

Def New England

Def Carolina

No. 6 selection: Los Angeles Rams

With six new starters on defense, the Los Angeles Rams are primed to be a fantasy force. The addition of Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Ndamukong Suh will help make this defensive group just as impressive as the offensive side of the ball.

Team names

Let's face it, team names are the best part of fantasy football, yet they're the hardest to settle on.

Here, we'll help spark the creative team names with 10 that will certainly turn heads when people here them.

All the Boys and Gurleys

Le'Veon it to Beaver

JuJu's on the Beat

The Day after Kamara

The Brady's Bunch

Requiem for Kareem

Rebel Without a Gronk

One Flew Over the Beckham's Nest

Get Ur Zeke On

Brees Nutz