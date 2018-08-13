Marlins Coach Perry Hill Puts Wet Lettuce Under Helmet to Stay Cool in Day Game

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 2: Brian Anderson #15 of the Miami Marlins talks with first base coach Perry Hill #7 during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park on April 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins via Getty Images)
Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

Miami Marlins first base coach Perry Hill put a wet piece of lettuce on his head during the team's game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, and no, he didn't lose a bet, he wasn't the victim of a practical joke and he's not a part of some viral meme. 

He was just hot. Really, really hot. And so he put a piece of wet lettuce on his head to stay cool.

You couldn't make this up if you tried. You could make the joke that Hill put lettuce on his lettuce but...he's bald. Oh well. 

Baseball has always had its quirks and idiosyncrasies. The rally cap, for example. Or apologizing for showing emotion after hitting a game-winning grand slam for fear of violating the "unwritten rules" of the game. 

But this one really takes the cake. Er, the lettuce. You know what, nevermind. 

