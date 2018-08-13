Triple H, Possible Raw Spoilers and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 13

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Triple H Remembers Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart

WWE confirmed Monday the death of former tag team champion Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart at the age of 63. Fans remember Neidhart most for his tag team run with Bret Hart as The Hart Foundation and then as a member of The New Hart Foundation in 1997. Triple H, who feuded with Neidhart throughout the latter run, offered his thoughts on The Anvil:

Big Return Rumored for Raw

TheWrap's Tony Maglio reported Dean Ambrose is set to make his return to Raw on Monday night. The former world champion has been out of action since December after suffering a triceps tendon injury. It's unclear what role Ambrose will have on Raw, with SummerSlam 2018 six days away at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ex-WWE Star Enzo Amore Says He Won't Wrestle Again, 'Not in a Million Years'

Enzo Amore hasn't wrestled since his release from WWE in January. The former cruiserweight champion told TMZ Sports he intends to keep it that way and that he'd only step between the ropes again for a movie role.

WWE's Match of the Day on YouTube: The Hart Foundation vs. The Bolsheviks

Hart and Neidhart teamed up to battle The Bolsheviks at WrestleMania VI in 1990. At the time, The Bolsheviks were a part of history but not in the way they will have preferred.