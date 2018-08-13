Ex-WWE Star Enzo Amore Says He Won't Wrestle Again, 'Not in a Million Years'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Enzo Amore is closing the door on a potential WWE return.

The former cruiserweight champion, who was fired from WWE in January after being accused of rape, said he would not return to the ring "in a million years."

"There ain't nobody's who's got enough money to put me back in a ring, kid," Amore told TMZ Sports. "Not unless it's Creed 3 and I'm fighting Creed. Me and 50 Cent versus Adonis and Rocky—that's about all I got right now. I called out Adonis with 50 Cent...you don't want that smoke, Adonis. I'm the best fake fighting free agent in the world."

Amore, 31, signed with WWE in 2012 and spent most of his time with the company as a tag team partner to Big Cass. The pair were among the most over tag teams in the company until their breakup. Cass was released from the company in June after a failed singles run.

Amore was the top name in the cruiserweight division until police in Phoenix confirmed he was under investigation for a sexual assault that allegedly took place in October 2017. Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, denied all allegations.

The Phoenix Police Department ended its investigation in May due to a lack of evidence.

Amore has focused largely on his rap career since his WWE release, putting out songs called "Phoenix" and "Bury Me a G."

The claims Enzo makes about not returning to the ring are interesting because he is currently being advertised for an Aug. 17 House of Glory Wrestling show.