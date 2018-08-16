PSG Sign Schalke Youngster Thilo Kehrer to 5-Year Deal

TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have added to their defensive depth and long-term plans by signing Schalke 04 youngster Thilo Kehrer, with the Mirror reporting it to be a £33 million fee.

The club confirmed the news via Twitter:

Sporting director Christian Heidel previously told reporters offer was too good to pass up:

According to Francesco Porzio of gianlucadimarzio.com, the deal also means Jerome Boateng is now unlikely to leave Bayern Munich for Paris:

The 21-year-old Kehrer is seen as one of the top defensive talents in German football and yet another impressive prospect from Schalke's academy. Like Leon Goretzka, Julian Draxler and Maxilimian Meyer before him, he has opted to leave the club at a young age.

Kehrer has been a regular contributor for Schalke since the 2016-17 campaign and was a starter in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal last season. The centre-back has also been a constant in Germany's youth setup but has yet to make his senior debut for Die Mannschaft.

Kehrer is an athletically gifted centre-back with plenty of strength and enough speed to play as a full-back.

There are some comparisons with David Luiz, but like the Chelsea man, Kehrer has a tendency to make sloppy errors. Those can partly be explained by his young age, and cleaning up that part of his game will be crucial to his development.

German football expert Lars Pollmann is a fan:

The transfer fee will be largely irrelevant to a club as flush with cash as PSG if the youngster lives up to his potential. For most teams, this would be a risky move, but it's a risk Les Parisiens can easily afford.