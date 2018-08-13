Ex-Ohio State Coach Zach Smith Was Arrested for Drunk Driving in 2013

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2013, police records show.

Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade reported Smith was arrested in February 2013 after taking a field sobriety test and refusing a breathalyzer test. He later pleaded the case down to one count of physical control, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a three-day suspended jail term. He also received a fine of $375 and had his driver's license suspended for 180 days, although he was "granted limiting driving privileges."

College football reporter Brett McMurphy confirmed the report, noting the judge who heard Smith's plea was a graduate of Ohio State:

