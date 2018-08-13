Ex-Ohio State Coach Zach Smith Was Arrested for Drunk Driving in 2013

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, right, and then-assistant coach Zach Smith, left, gesture from the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. Ohio State expects to open fall camp as scheduled on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, but without coach Urban Meyer. Meyer was put on administrative leave on Wednesday, Aug. 1 over the handling of a longtime assistant who has been accused of domestic violence. Co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day will be running the team while Ohio State investigates claims that Meyer’s wife knew about 2015 allegations of abuse against former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith, who was fired last week. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2013, police records show.

Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade reported Smith was arrested in February 2013 after taking a field sobriety test and refusing a breathalyzer test. He later pleaded the case down to one count of physical control, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a three-day suspended jail term. He also received a fine of $375 and had his driver's license suspended for 180 days, although he was "granted limiting driving privileges."

College football reporter Brett McMurphy confirmed the report, noting the judge who heard Smith's plea was a graduate of Ohio State:

