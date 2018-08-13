2019 CFP Odds: Alabama, Clemson Favored to Meet in Title Game

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Alabama and Clemson have combined to win the last three College Football Playoff championships. Oddsmakers believe one of them will make it four in a row.

Brett McMurphy provided the latest odds to win the 2019 national title as of Monday:

The Crimson Tide lead all teams at 7-4 to win the title, which would be the second in a row for the program as well as the third in four years and sixth in 10 years.

Even after losing 12 players to the 2018 NFL draft, including four in the first round, Nick Saban's squad is loaded with enough talent to challenge for another title.

Meanwhile, Clemson could match up with the Tide in the College Football Playoff for the fourth year in a row, with two of the previous battles having come in the championship game. Starting quarterback Kelly Bryant returns to lead the offense, while the defense might be the best in the country.

Ohio State is somewhat of a surprise on the list at 6-1, tied for the third-best odds. Although there are few questions about the roster, head coach Urban Meyer is currently on administrative leave, and his status for 2018 is not yet known. The school is conducting an investigation into whether he knew about an assistant coach allegedly committing domestic violence in 2015.

A few other top programs are also relatively high after down seasons in 2017.

Michigan enters with the fifth-best odds at 10-1 after going 8-5 last year, while Texas (30-1) and Florida State (40-1) are better than one might expect after finishing 7-6.