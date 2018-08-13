What World Football Stars Got Up to During the Summer

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 13, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers?

  4. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  5. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  6. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  7. Xavi Quentin Simons Is Barcelona's 13-Year-Old Midfield Powerhouse

  8. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  9. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  10. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  11. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  12. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  13. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  14. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  15. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  16. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  17. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

Right Arrow Icon

Club football is back! 

It was a World Cup summer but that didn't stop the world's top players enjoying some down time. 

For Messi schooling his dog to Paul Pogba's unique dancing, have a look at what they've been up to. 

Related

    Man Utd Can't Afford to Lose Pogba Because of Mourinho

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Can't Afford to Lose Pogba Because of Mourinho

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Sane Could Face a Difficult Season with Man City

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sane Could Face a Difficult Season with Man City

    Man City Square
    via Man City Square

    Rafinha Set to Stay at Barcelona Despite Inter Interest

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Rafinha Set to Stay at Barcelona Despite Inter Interest

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Lopetegui Asks Real Madrid for More Signings

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lopetegui Asks Real Madrid for More Signings

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report