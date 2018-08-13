Woj: Carmelo Anthony to Sign 1-Year, $2.4M Rockets Contract on Monday

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Melo-to-Houston saga is finally reaching its endpoint.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Carmelo Anthony plans to sign his one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Rockets on Monday. "The Rockets are expected to bring Anthony off the bench this season," Wojnarowski added.

The deal has been essentially completed for more than a month. Houston was rumored as Anthony's destination when reports emerged he and the Oklahoma City Thunder were negotiating a buyout.

The move was all but confirmed by the time the Thunder traded Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks in July. Atlanta subsequently waived the 10-time All-Star, making him a free agent.

