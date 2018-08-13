Woj: Carmelo Anthony to Sign 1-Year, $2.4M Rockets Contract on Monday

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 4: Carmelo Anthony addresses the crowd during the 2018 NBA Africa Game as part of the Basketball Without Borders Africa on August 4, 2018 at the Time Square Sun Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Melo-to-Houston saga is finally reaching its endpoint.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Carmelo Anthony plans to sign his one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Rockets on Monday. "The Rockets are expected to bring Anthony off the bench this season," Wojnarowski added.

The deal has been essentially completed for more than a month. Houston was rumored as Anthony's destination when reports emerged he and the Oklahoma City Thunder were negotiating a buyout.

The move was all but confirmed by the time the Thunder traded Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks in July. Atlanta subsequently waived the 10-time All-Star, making him a free agent.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

