Manchester United Transfer News: Matteo Darmian Rumoured to Be Set for Exit

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is reportedly "on standby" to leave the club before the Serie A transfer window closes Friday, with Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli said to be interested.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News said Darmian is currently staying in a hotel, presumably with no long-term residence available. He played the full 90 minutes in Friday's 2-1 win over Leicester City, and it looks as though he hopes to return to Italy this week after three years at Old Trafford.

It's also mentioned Darmian's wife, Francesca Cormanni, has not joined her husband in England since the full-back returned for pre-season training.

Darmian started against the Foxes due to Antonio Valencia and summer signing Diogo Dalot being sidelined, but that duo will be expected to contest the starting spot when both fit.

Nevertheless, sportswriters Rob Dawson and Alex Shaw felt Darmian's display at home Friday was enough to prove why he isn't up to the standards Jose Mourinho should be setting:

The 28-year-old left Torino for the Red Devils in 2015 under then-manager Louis van Gaal, but his career has since taken a dive, and his prominence with Mourinho as coach has steadily declined.

Darmian started in 24 of his 28 Premier League appearances in his first season with United. However, that figure dropped to only 15 starts in 2016-17, followed by on three starts from eight league outings last campaign.

Juventus have been most frequently linked with the Italy international, with some questions still surrounding the future of left-back Alex Sandro. The Bianconeri have already strengthened at right-back this summer, signing Joao Cancelo from Valencia after Stephan Lichtsteiner left the club and joined Arsenal.

Despite his growing inactivity in England, Darmian has rarely sulked in his post and has kept a professional air about him throughout. He revelled in Friday's season-opening win over Leicester, which could be his last appearance for the club if a team come in for the versatile defender this week:

Considering the injuries to Valencia and Dalot, United writer Scott Patterson questioned the decision to loan Timonthy Fosu Mensah, 20, out again after he spent last season at Crystal Palace:

Darmian's contract is due to expire in 2019, but a clause in the deal gives United the option to extend that agreement by one year, meaning they still stand to gain a fee from the player's sale if he stays at the club this season.

That being said, in the interest of moving out less valuable assets to improve the overall quality of the squad, it may be wise of United to cash in while interest is there and call an end to a disappointing chapter for the player.