Luis Enrique Says Gerard Pique's Spain Retirement Is 'Irreversible'

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona's Gerard Pique announced his retirement from Spain duty on Saturday, and new La Roja manager Luis Enrique has confirmed there will be no reversal in the centre-back's decision.

The former Barcelona manager, appointed Spain boss last month after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, said the 31-year-old's decision to call it a day must be accepted, per TVE (h/t Sport):

"The situation is exactly as he told it. It's an irreversible decision. We gave him time to think about it, but when we spoke he'd already made his mind up. There's no other choice but to accept his decision and recognise what he's done for the national team."

Pique departs the international stage having appeared for Spain 102 times, winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup and 2012 UEFA European Championship.

He made his debut in 2009 and was a key part of the first team as Spain established themselves as the world's best side.

La Roja have not reached the same heights recently and were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup by hosts Russia at the last-16 stage.

However, Pique bows out with a remarkable international record, and Enrique now faces the unenviable task of replacing him.

Still a first-choice centre-back with Barcelona, Pique could likely have continued his international career until UEFA Euro 2020 at least.

But the Camp Nou giants should be satisfied with his decision to call it a day with Spain as it should prolong his club career.

The obvious candidates to replace Pique in the Spain squad are Nacho, Cesar Azpilicueta and potentially former Barca defender Marc Bartra, who has flourished since joining Real Betis in January.

Enrique's first match in charge of the national team will be against England at Wembley Stadium on September 8.

He said upon his appointment he had 70 players in mind for the squad, but that has now increased after he watched Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-1 in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, per TVE (h/t Sport): "The problem is mine. Now I don't have 70 footballers, I have 72. I like to have options to choose from, I'm delighted. We're going to wait and see the status of everyone. Surprises? There will be surprises, I'm sure."