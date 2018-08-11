76ers Rumors: Jamal Crawford Interested in Playing for Philadelphia

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Free-agent guard Jamal Crawford said he'd be interested in signing with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2018-19 NBA season.

On Friday, Crawford told Brandon Robinson on Scoop B Radio (via Ashish Mathur of Amico Hoops) he would by "honored" to play in Philly:

"I've always loved coach Brett Brown. I've been on record. I've been a fan of his for years. He just needed talent, and now he has that. He added Ben Simmons, I love his game. I love Jojo [Joel Embiid]. They're both among my favorite players in the league to watch. Markelle [Fultz] is like a little brother to me. Obviously, he went to the University of Washington, and we talk every other day. J.J. Redick is like a brother to me, we've been through wars together, so there's so many things to love about Philadelphia for sure."

Crawford has been one of the NBA's top reserves for the past decade. He was named the Sixth Man of the Year three times during that span—once with the Atlanta Hawks in 2010 and twice with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014 and 2016.

The 38-year-old University of Michigan product averaged 10.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds across 80 appearances for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. He shot just 41.5 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from three-point range, though.

Philadelphia does feature ample backcourt depth with Fultz, T.J. McConnell and Jerryd Bayless slotted behind starters Ben Simmons and JJ Redick.

That said, a shoulder injury limited Fultz to 14 games during his rookie season. Signing Crawford to a short-term deal could provide insurance as the Sixers attempt to emerge as serious championship contenders.

Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reported the Washington Wizards expressed interest in Crawford early in free agency last month.

The veteran guard is a volume scorer and provides minimal production in the other categories, but he's proven his worth as a spark plug off the bench. His leadership could also prove valuable for a mostly young 76ers roster.