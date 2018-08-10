Stephen Curry Finishes Last at Ellie Mae Classic After Shooting 16-Over

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry struggled mightily en route to a 16-over 86 in the second round of the Web.com Tour's 2018 Ellie Mae Classic. The NBA superstar missed the cut by 21 strokes and finished in last place at TPC Stonebrae Country Club in Hayward, California.

Curry remained within striking distance of the cut line with a one-over 71 in Round 1 but couldn't maintain that level of play Friday. He recorded a quadruple bogey, two triple bogeys, two double bogeys, four bogeys and two birdies.

It's the second straight year he participated in the tournament. He finished at eight over in 2017.

Curry said after his solid showing in the opening round that there's always some proverbial butterflies when teeing it up against professional competition.

"It was fun," he told reporters Thursday. "I was still nervous, had the same jitters on the first tee [as a year ago]. This time it took me to hole eight or nine to get comfortable. You can't simulate that pressure standing over eight-, 10-foot putts. But once you get in a groove, great things happen."

The 30-year-old two-time NBA MVP probably didn't have as much fun Friday.

After a par on the first, he carded a bogey on the second and a quad on the third. He could never recover from the dreadful start. He found just 38.5 percent of the fairways and 44.4 percent of greens in regulation as he failed to find any semblance of a rhythm from tee to green.

Curry's round wasn't without some highlights, though:

The event wasn't a total loss for the three-time NBA champion. He proved Thursday his game is good enough to hover around par on a pro course set up for tournament play. He's just not consistent enough to give himself any margin for error in that environment, and it showed Friday.

Curry will soon shift his focus back to the basketball court as the Warriors seek a third straight title. Golden State opens the 2018-19 preseason Sept. 29 at Oracle Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves.