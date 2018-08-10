Michy Batshuayi Completes Season-Long Loan to Valencia from Chelsea

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Valencia confirmed on Friday they have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign forward Michy Batshuayi on a season-long loan, per the club's official website.

The Belgium international spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund before his domestic campaign was ended prematurely by injury.

He will now head to Spain and join Marcelino's squad who finished fourth in La Liga last season which secured them a place in the UEFA Champions League.

La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney said the loan includes the option for Valencia to sign Batshuayi permanently:

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella said there were other La Liga clubs interested in Batshuayi:

It looks a good move for Valencia who enjoyed a strong season under Marcelino last time out and will be looking to progress further. They will also need reinforcements as they make their return to the Champions League.

Batshuayi is a lively presence up front and is a useful finisher. He scored seven goals in 10 appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season before suffering an ankle injury.

The decision to allow him to leave will be seen as a risk by Chelsea supporters. It could leave them struggling for goals next season, according to Kinsella:

Striker Alvaro Morata has failed to live up to his £60 million price tag since joining from Real Madrid in summer 2017.

The Spain international found it tough going in his first season and lost his place in the team to Olivier Giroud by the end of the campaign.

Morata has not looked like recapturing his best form in pre-season either. He was unimpressive in Chelsea's 2018 Community Shield defeat to Manchester City on Sunday and failed to score.

Giroud is another option but is not known as a prolific goalscorer. He will also turn 32 in September and is heading towards the end of his career.

The club also have 20-year-old Tammy Abraham in the squad. He will likely play back-up to Giroud and Morata following Batshuayi's departure.