NBA Sidekicks Who Could Star in Different Situations

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

In the NBA, a change in opportunity can lead to a transformation in stature.

Just ask Victor Oladipo, who was an afterthought this time last year but evolved into an All-Star once a trade give him the keys to a franchise. Or Donovan Mitchell, who wasn't a full-time starter for the Utah Jazz at first but wound up pacing them in points with 20.5 per game. Or Lou Williams, a former spark plug who seized an injury-created opening and became the Los Angeles Clippers' offensive leader.

As predictable as the Association may seem at times, it's imperative to remember everything is fluid—roles included.

With that in mind, we've uncovered five current sidekicks with the talent to be marquee stars in different situations.

We're only considering those in Robin-esque roles, not players in truly equal partnerships (like Stephen Curry-Kevin Durant or Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons). And we aren't considering those who are sidekicks but enjoyed top billing before (like Chris Paul, Paul George or Gordon Hayward).

These are players we've never known as being more than lead assistants, who have shown both the production and the potential to be headliners.