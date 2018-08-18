1 Player Every NBA Team Should Already Be Targeting at the Trade Deadline

0 of 30

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Several NBA rosters remain incomplete, which is normal for mid-August. Chances are, much will change—injury, trades, global warming cooking the planet—between now and the trade deadline.

Nonetheless, we're going to take a crack at isolating targets all 30 teams should keep in mind for February.

Even the best clubs have needs, and though we can't know what everyone's priorities will be until the playoff races shape up later in the year, we can guess at some of them now. Spoiler: Just about everyone needs a wing who can hit threes and guard someone.

Whether it's cutting salary, chasing a distressed asset, angling for a superstar or just shoring up a weak spot on the depth chart, everybody in the league needs something.