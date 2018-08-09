PSG Transfer News: Goncalo Guedes Maintains Valencia Desire in Latest Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

VALENCIA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 11: Daniel Parejo (L) of Valencia celebrates after scoring his sides third goal with his teammate Goncalo Guedes during the La Liga match between Valencia and Levante at Mestalla Stadium on February 11, 2018 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Guedes is still eager to return to Valencia this season, and the closing of the Premier League transfer window means Los Che now have a better chance of securing his services.

According to Marca's M.A. Rodriguez (via Justin Sherman), Guedes turned down a lucrative move to England because he only wanted Valencia. The Premier League window closed on Thursday.

L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal) previously reported Wolves were willing to pay more than €45 million for the 21-year-old, and speculation has been rampant since the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But throughout the summer, all signs have pointed to a move to Valencia, as that's the only transfer the player is interested in.

SARANSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 25: Goncalo Guedes of Portugal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Iran and Portugal at Mordovia Arena on June 25, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

PSG responded by leaving Guedes out of their pre-season tour, as they wanted to cash in, per Sherman. That didn't have the desired effect, however, and with a move to England now off the table, Valencia is seemingly the only option.

The Portugal international spent the 2017-18 season on loan in Spain and enjoyed something of a breakout campaign with Los Che. He wound up playing heavy minutes in the World Cup, but was played out of position and clearly wasn't ready for such a role.

Tifo Football took a look at the youngster and his form with Valencia:

The issue lies with Valencia's financial situation, however. The club has steadily sold off their top youngsters in the last few years and has made few big-money signings, all in an effort to save money. The new stadium, the Nou Mestalla, has been officially under construction for over a decade, as Los Che couldn't find the funds to complete the project.

Guedes would be an investment, as his value is likely to rise in the coming years, but there's a limit to what Valencia can spend. With no more English rivals bidding for their man, their odds suddenly look far better.

PSG might push for a buyback clause to ensure they keep a stake in the player's future, and such a clause could balance out the finances of the deal.

Related

    Premier League Squads, Fixtures, Results, Stats & Profiles

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Squads, Fixtures, Results, Stats & Profiles

    Premierleague
    via Premierleague

    Summer Transfer Window Verdict: How Every Premier League Club Fared

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Summer Transfer Window Verdict: How Every Premier League Club Fared

    Guardian writers
    via the Guardian

    Predicting Each Premier League Club's 2018/2019 Season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Predicting Each Premier League Club's 2018/2019 Season

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Everton Try to Get Zouma Deal Over the Line

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Everton Try to Get Zouma Deal Over the Line

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports