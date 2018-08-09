PSG Transfer News: Goncalo Guedes Maintains Valencia Desire in Latest Rumours

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Guedes is still eager to return to Valencia this season, and the closing of the Premier League transfer window means Los Che now have a better chance of securing his services.

According to Marca's M.A. Rodriguez (via Justin Sherman), Guedes turned down a lucrative move to England because he only wanted Valencia. The Premier League window closed on Thursday.

L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal) previously reported Wolves were willing to pay more than €45 million for the 21-year-old, and speculation has been rampant since the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But throughout the summer, all signs have pointed to a move to Valencia, as that's the only transfer the player is interested in.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

PSG responded by leaving Guedes out of their pre-season tour, as they wanted to cash in, per Sherman. That didn't have the desired effect, however, and with a move to England now off the table, Valencia is seemingly the only option.

The Portugal international spent the 2017-18 season on loan in Spain and enjoyed something of a breakout campaign with Los Che. He wound up playing heavy minutes in the World Cup, but was played out of position and clearly wasn't ready for such a role.

Tifo Football took a look at the youngster and his form with Valencia:

The issue lies with Valencia's financial situation, however. The club has steadily sold off their top youngsters in the last few years and has made few big-money signings, all in an effort to save money. The new stadium, the Nou Mestalla, has been officially under construction for over a decade, as Los Che couldn't find the funds to complete the project.

Guedes would be an investment, as his value is likely to rise in the coming years, but there's a limit to what Valencia can spend. With no more English rivals bidding for their man, their odds suddenly look far better.

PSG might push for a buyback clause to ensure they keep a stake in the player's future, and such a clause could balance out the finances of the deal.