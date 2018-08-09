Jon Leuer Undergoes Surgery on Knee Injury; Training Camp Status Uncertain

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons announced Thursday power forward Jon Leuer underwent surgery on his right knee Wednesday because of a meniscus injury.

His availability for the start of training camp in September is uncertain.

It's another setback for the 29-year-old University of Wisconsin product, who was limited to just eight appearances during the 2017-18 campaign because of an ankle injury that required season-ending surgery.

In January, Leuer told Rod Beard of the Detroit News he did everything in his power to get back on the floor, but it ultimately wasn't possible.

"It's extremely frustrating. Disappointing, anger, all those emotions…we were trying to do whatever we could to avoid this," he said. "I knew even a month and a half ago when I saw the specialist that he kind of suggested (surgery) right away, but we wanted to see if we could try to manage the pain and hopefully get through the season."

There was no mention of a knee injury at the time and Leuer was hopeful of returning to full strength in time for the 2018-19 season. It's unclear when the latest ailment popped up.

The Minnesota native has averaged 6.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field across 336 NBA games with the Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.

Leuer has two seasons left on his contract with Detroit. He was in line to serve as the chief reserve behind Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond in the frontcourt. That role will likely go to Zaza Pachulia should the former Badgers standout miss the start of the regular season.