Andre Gomes Loan to Everton from Barcelona Announced

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

VIGO, SPAIN - APRIL 17: Andre Gomes of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the La Liga match between Celta de Vigo and Barcelona at Balaidos Stadium on April 17, 2018 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have confirmed that Andre Gomes will join Everton on a season-long loan.

The Blaugrana announced the deal on Twitter:

As part of the move, the Toffees will pay €2.25 million (£2 million) for Gomes and the entirety of his wages.

The midfielder spent two years at the Camp Nou but struggled to replicate the strong form he had displayed with Valencia prior to the move.

He failed to win over not only the fans in Barcelona but also manager Ernesto Valverde, who took charge last year after Luis Enrique's departure. Gomes made 31 appearances in all competitions last season but averaged just 38 minutes on the pitch per outing, having started just 12 games.

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones and the Guardian's Sid Lowe hope Gomes can rediscover his best form at Goodison Park:

Indeed, the 25-year-old rightfully generated a lot of buzz before his ill-fated move to Barca.

Gomes can dominate games from the centre of the park, and he'll relish any freedom given to him by Everton boss Marco Silva to drive the ball up the pitch.

If Everton can help him display the form he showed for Valencia, he'll be an excellent acquisition. Should his struggles continue, it will have been a low-risk move for the club.

