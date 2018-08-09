Hawks Send Carmelo Anthony a Jersey to Commemorate Time with Team After Buyout

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder's Carmelo Anthony looks on from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Thunder won 119-117 in triple overtime. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks are sending soon-to-be Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony a jersey to memorialize his lucrative five-day stint with the organization.    

Atlanta posted a picture of the never-used uniform on Twitter:

LeBron James had fun with Anthony's tenure with the Hawks after the post:

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Anthony to the Hawks last month. Atlanta waived him less than a week later, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Although his stay with the Hawks was short, ESPN's Darren Rovell noted Anthony made a cool $5.094 million each day he was officially a member of their roster.

On Tuesday, Sam Amick and Jace Evans of USA Today reported Anthony has verbally agreed to join James Harden and Chris Paul on the Rockets. Houston has yet to announce a deal, though.

His authentic Hawks jersey will be a legitimate collector's item, and his time with the team figures to become the answer to a trivia question down the road.  

