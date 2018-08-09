Report: Tom Brady, Patriots to Add Performance-Based Incentives to Contract

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots reportedly will add a number of performance-related incentives into his contract for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates:

According to Spotrac.com, Brady's base salary of $14 million for the 2018 season (he also has a $1 million roster bonus and $7 million signing bonus) puts him fifth in the NFL among quarterbacks behind Minnesota's Kirk Cousins ($22.5 million), Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers ($19.8 million), Seattle's Russell Wilson ($15.5 million) and Carolina's Cam Newton ($14.5 million).

However, Brady's average salary ($20.5 million) on his current deal is 16th in the NFL. The top 18 average salaries in the league all belong to quarterbacks, with Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller ($19 million) holding the top average salary among non-quarterbacks.

Brady's contract represents a pretty major bargain for the Patriots, at least as currently constructed, especially considering that the 41-year-old was the league's MVP last season—the third time he's won the award.

He was also a first-team All-Pro selection for the third time last season and a Pro Bowler for the 13th time, leading the Patriots to the eighth Super Bowl of his career (though they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles).

Brady is 5-3 in those appearances.

He was also Pro Football Focus' second-ranked player last year, trailing only Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who finds himself embroiled in a contract holdout.

The next quarterback on the list was Drew Brees at No. 56. The average salary on Brees' deal sits at $25 million, tied for fifth in the NFL.

In total, Brady threw for 4,577 yards (tops in the NFL) and 32 touchdowns (third) with only eight interceptions. His completion percentage (66.3) was fifth in the league among qualified players.

Brady remains one of the top players in all of football, and it sounds as though the Patriots plan to add some incentives so his contract better represents that fact.